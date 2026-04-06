SC does not interfere with order allowing Adani to acquire JAL, asks NCLAT to decide expeditiously

The bench, however, restrained the monitoring committee of ailing JAL from taking any major policy decision without a prior nod from the NCLAT.

The top court asked mining giant Vedanta Ltd and successful resolution applicant, Adani Enterprises Ltd, to raise contentions and counterclaims before the NCLAT, which will commence final hearing on the row on April 10.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the NCLAT to decide the plea and the counter petition expeditiously on the dispute over the acquisition of JAL by the Adani group.