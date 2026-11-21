The Shenbagavalli weir is a water-diversion structure located near the border of Keralam and Tamil Nadu.

The plea also sought a direction that if both the states were unable to arrive at a consensus on the issue, then the Tamil Nadu government should submit a request to the Centre to refer the dispute to a tribunal under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.

The petition came up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

"No case to entertain this writ petition is made out. The same is, accordingly, dismissed," the bench said.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner said he was seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to make a request to the Centre under Section 3 of the 1956 Act to refer the matter to a tribunal.

Section 3 of the Act pertains to complaints by state governments concerning water disputes. It says that the state government may request the Centre to refer the water dispute to a tribunal for adjudication.