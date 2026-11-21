NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking directions to the governments of Tamil Nadu and Keralam to arrive at an appropriate modality for the restoration and functioning of Shenbagavalli weir.
The Shenbagavalli weir is a water-diversion structure located near the border of Keralam and Tamil Nadu.
The plea also sought a direction that if both the states were unable to arrive at a consensus on the issue, then the Tamil Nadu government should submit a request to the Centre to refer the dispute to a tribunal under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.
The petition came up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
"No case to entertain this writ petition is made out. The same is, accordingly, dismissed," the bench said.
During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner said he was seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to make a request to the Centre under Section 3 of the 1956 Act to refer the matter to a tribunal.
Section 3 of the Act pertains to complaints by state governments concerning water disputes. It says that the state government may request the Centre to refer the water dispute to a tribunal for adjudication.
The plea said the governments of both the states be directed "to jointly confer and arrive at an appropriate modality for restoration and functioning of the Shenbagavalli weir and the repair and restoration of the Kanyamadugu channel from the Shenbagavalli weir up to the border of the state of Tamil Nadu".
Kanyamadugu channel is an old irrigation waterway connected to the Shenbagavalli weir.