A bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh, after hearing the arguments of different parties, including the cab aggregators, dismissed the appeal filed against the January 23 order of the high court.

While pronouncing the decision of the bench, Justice Sharma recalled a conversation he had with some women in his office who used bike taxis.

"I asked them, 'How do you come to my office?' They said on a motorbike because they do not have the money to hire a cab. I asked them, 'Why don't you take an auto?' They said, 'Sir, it is five times (the fare)'," Justice Sharma told the lawyers appearing in the matter.

A bike taxi is safer for young girls as it has GPS, he said.

"It is better to regulate it than ban it. Bike taxis are already there in 25 states of the country," he added.

During the hearing, the top court questioned the state's concern over traffic congestion, noting that motorcycles occupy less road space than cars.

The counsel, appearing for the state government, contended that motorcycles and motor cabs were separately defined under the Motor Vehicles Act and that its aggregator rules did not envisage bike taxis.

He said that aggregators had no inherent right to operate such services, citing a 2019 expert committee report that examined safety, congestion and pollution concerns.