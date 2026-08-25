SC directs states to set up SITs to probe suspected fraudulent insurance claims

The top court noted that fraudulent insurance claims are being filed and allowed, that too, in a fixed pattern, where the same vehicle is shown to be involved in multiple accidents.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prasanna B Varale, hearing a matter that initially concerned the identity of a vehicle allegedly involved in an accident, said the proceedings had uncovered indications of fraud "of enormous proportion" and expanded their scope to examine fraudulent claims across the country.

"The court deems it appropriate to indicate that it shall be the responsibility of the insurance companies that all claims indicative of fraud are forwarded to the SIT and a pick-and-choose approach is not done. The court will hold the top most management of the concerned insurance companies accountable if it is found that there has been selective forwarding of the cases to the SIT of the concerned state," the bench ordered.