SC defers hearing on pleas by NewsClick founder, HR head against arrest

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned until after the Diwali break hearing on petitions filed by NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakraborty against their arrest by the Delhi Police case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and P.K. Mishra heard the petitions filed by them against the Delhi High Court order upholding their arrest and adjourned the hearing.

Earlier, the top court bench had issued notices returnable in three weeks on the petitions filed.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior Advocate Kapil Sibal told the bench that this case was covered by the apex court's ruling in Pankaj Bansal's case.

"The grounds of arrest have to be supplied in writing...Nothing has been supplied in the arrest memo" Sibal submitted before the court.

He further stated that an application for interim relief on medical grounds is also there, as the accused is a 70-year-old.

The bench, however, said that it will take the case immediately after Diwali break.

It is alleged that the news portal received money for running pro-China propaganda.

The Delhi High Court dismissed pleas by Purkayastha and Chakraborty and upheld police remand.

Both of them have been in Judicial custody since October 10.

On October 3, the Delhi Police arrested the duo after multiple raids, including at NewsClick office, and residences of editors and reporters of the news portal.

Purkayastha reached the apex court after his petitions were dismissed by the High Court.

In a special leave petition submitted before a Bench comprising CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, senior advocate Kapil Sibal had requested an urgent listing citing the editor's advanced age.