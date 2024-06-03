SC declines YSR Congress' plea challenging relaxation of postal ballot norms by EC in AP

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain the YSR Congress party's plea challenging the relaxation of postal ballot norms by the poll panel in Andhra Pradesh.

A vacation bench of justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta said it did not see any merit in the petition.

The YSR Congress Party has approached the top court challenging the election commission circular regarding the counting of postal ballots in Andhra Pradesh.

The party has challenged the Andhra Pradesh High Court order, which rejected its plea that questioned the poll panel's decision. The High Court had rejected the plea on the basis that an alternate remedy, such as an election petition, is available for the petitioner.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the YSR Congress questioned the circular, which came mid-stream in the elections only for Andhra Pradesh.