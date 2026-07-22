SC declines urgent listing of plea against police action during CJP protest

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

"I have the videos as well regarding police brutality... If it can be listed tomorrow (Thursday)... students are there," the lawyer said.

He said that students had allegedly been subjected to police brutality during the protest and said the petition contained three prayers.

The CJI declined the request and made it clear that the bench was not inclined to examine video footage at the mentioning stage.