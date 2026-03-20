Runaway couple protection plea mentioned in SC, CJI asks lawyer to move Delhi HC
NEW DELHI: A plea concerning a runaway couple seeking protection was mentioned on Friday before the Supreme Court, which asked the lawyer to move the Delhi High Court for the relief.
In a peculiar turn of events, a lawyer, who mentioned the plea for protection of the runaway couple from their families, had found the young couple in the apex court parking lot.
The lawyer said the couple came to the Supreme Court under the mistaken belief, influenced by social media reels, that they could get married within the court premises and receive immediate protection from the Chief Justice of India.
According to the counsel, the couple feared serious harm, claiming that their parents intended to punish them severely for their relationship.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi asked the lawyer to approach the high court with the plea.
The lawyer further stated that she escorted the couple to the Tilak Marg Police Station to seek assistance.
However, she alleged that instead of offering protection, the police attempted to detain them.
Responding to the mention, the CJI asked why litigants bypass the jurisdiction of High Courts in such matters.
"Why this step-motherly treatment to Article 226 jurisdiction" the CJI asked, adding that High Courts are empowered to deal with such pleas.
The CJI said that as a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, he handled many such cases.
The CJI said if the High Court fails to provide relief, the parties are at liberty to approach the Supreme Court.
The bench also indicated that it would communicate with the Registrar (Judicial) of the concerned High Court to facilitate appropriate consideration of the matter.