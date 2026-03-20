Runaway couple protection plea mentioned in SC, CJI asks lawyer to move Delhi HC

In a peculiar turn of events, a lawyer, who mentioned the plea for protection of the runaway couple from their families, had found the young couple in the apex court parking lot.

The lawyer said the couple came to the Supreme Court under the mistaken belief, influenced by social media reels, that they could get married within the court premises and receive immediate protection from the Chief Justice of India.

According to the counsel, the couple feared serious harm, claiming that their parents intended to punish them severely for their relationship.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi asked the lawyer to approach the high court with the plea.