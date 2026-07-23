'Don't waste our time': SC declines urgent listing of plea against police action during CJP protest

The CJI declined the request and made it clear that the bench was not inclined to examine video footage at the mentioning stage.

"We are not interested in videos, we don't have time to watch... We don't want to watch videos," the CJI said.

When the counsel reiterated that students had been beaten up and again referred to the video evidence, the CJI said, "Don't waste our time. We don't want to watch any videos."

The plea relates to the police action during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest march to Parliament on Monday, the opening day of the Monsoon session, when thousands of students and young protesters converged in the heart of Delhi to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

The march witnessed clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and tear gas to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament.