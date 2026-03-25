SC rejects plea against MHA's circular on Vande Mataram, says it's not mandatory

"It is a premature apprehension; if there are any penal consequences, you come to us," the CJI said, adding, "The word 'may' is used in the circular. There are no penal or adverse consequences. Nobody has asked that you do it in your academy or school." The CJI further said, "This is only a protocol. The word used is 'when it is played'. Earlier, we had a national flag protocol... which says what are the things to be followed when the national flag is hoisted." Hegde, however, submitted that even if there is no penalty prescribed for not following the 'advisory', it can lead to compulsions to sing Vande Mataram, and those who do not follow it can be singled out and discriminated against and they will be threatened to conform.

Noori has challenged the Ministry of Home Affairs circular of January on the protocol to be followed for singing of the entire stanzas of Vande Mataram song.

During the hearing, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court for hearing in another matter said, "Do we need to be advised to respect the national song?" Hegde objected to the submission of Mehta without filing a formal reply to the petition and highlighted that people from all religions, including atheists, will be eventually compelled to sing the song as a social demonstration of loyalty.

Mehta referred to Article 51A(a) of the Constitution which establishes the fundamental duty of every citizen to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals, institutions, the national flag and the national anthem.