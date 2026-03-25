SC calls Haryana police's approach to 3-yr-old's rape 'shameful', sets up SIT of woman IPS officers

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi asked the Haryana government to immediately notify the SIT and directed the Gurugram Police to hand over the case records to the probe panel.

The bench rapped the Haryana Police for downgrading the offence from a harsher provision to a milder one in its FIR filed under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

It also pulled up a doctor at a private hospital for completely changing her version on the child's statement and said, "It was shameful for a doctor to do so".