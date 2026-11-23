A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made absolute its interim order staying any coercive measures against the university and listed its plea for final hearing.

The bench took note of the statement made by senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, that the state did not want to resolve the case amicably and wanted its land back.

The court asked the state government to file its response to the university's plea.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the university, said SASTRA was willing to offer an alternative piece of land, but the state government did not want to resolve the dispute.