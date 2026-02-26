SC bans NCERT book over chapter on judiciary corruption, orders copies' seizure, digital takedown

The apex court ordered that the Centre and state authorities comply with its directions immediately, and warned of "serious action" if directions are defied in any form.

The top court issued show cause notices to NCERT director, school education secretary to explain why action should be not taken against those responsible.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said there seemed to be a calculated move to undermine institution and demean dignity of judiciary.

The bench said such misconduct, having everlasting impact on judiciary, would fall within definition of criminal contempt.

"We would like to have a deeper probe," the bench said.

The court said that if allowed to go unchecked, this will erode people's faith in judiciary. "No one will be allowed to go scot-free."