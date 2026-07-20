SC asks UP if SIT can be formed to probe Ram temple donation 'theft'

At the outset, Mehta said that in compliance with an earlier order, the state government has filed a status report.

"Investigation is going on. Eight persons were arrested. I cannot divulge much," he said.

Asked whether the SIT was probing the case, Mehta said, "The SIT was constituted to find out the truthfulness. Now it is being probed by the police. The SIT just found that there is a cognisable offence." The bench noted that two senior IAS officers and the Inspector General of Police of Lucknow were part of that SIT and asked whether they could conduct the main investigation to ensure fairness and transparency.