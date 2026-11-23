A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea filed by Imran Ahmad against Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Shashi Prakash Goyal, alleging non-compliance with the apex court's directions.

Declining to undertake a direct examination of the allegations, the bench asked the petitioner to approach the jurisdictional high court, saying that every alleged violation of a Supreme Court judgment cannot be brought directly before the apex court.

"Every order violating a Supreme Court judgment cannot come back to the Supreme Court itself. You have to go to the respective high court," CJI said.

The bench said determining whether the demolition guidelines had been violated would require an examination of the specific facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged demolition, a task more appropriately undertaken by the jurisdictional high court.

"We have laid down the principles, but then wherever these principles have been violated, in what factual context and background? Please go to the concerned high court, establish your case on facts, and if the high court doesn't grant you necessary relief, then come to us," the CJI said.