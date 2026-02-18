SC asks National Judicial Academy to constitute committee to draft guidelines for judges' approach

The top court asked the Bhopal-based academy through its Director, Justice (retired) Aniruddha Bose to prepare a comprehensive report on the matter of 'Developing Guidelines to Inculcate Sensitivity and Compassion into Judges and Judicial Processes in the Context of Sexual Offences and other Vulnerable Cases'.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria in an order passed on February 10 said various steps have been taken by constitutional courts but efforts thus far have not borne the fruit.

"That being so, we are hesitant to undertake, at this stage, a fresh and unguided attempt to lay down any guidelines, without the benefit of a comprehensive understanding of the past endeavours of such nature undertaken by the different constitutional and statutory bodies, the on-ground results of such efforts, and the varying scope of problems faced by victims and complainants in similarly sensitive cases.