SC asks Kapurs not to do anything that may affect mediation process

The bench noted that Rani Kapur was concerned about the items on the agenda that related to the appointment of two independent directors and some modification in the authorised signatories for the operation of bank accounts of the company.

The counsel appearing for the respondents, including Priya Kapur and Raghuvanshi Investment Pvt Ltd, said the appointment of independent directors as such should not be a matter of any objection and the meeting was being convened in view of some directive issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"We do not propose to say anything further at this point of time. We have already requested the mediator to start with the mediation proceedings. For the present, we request the opponents not to do anything which may directly affect the mediation proceedings," the bench said.