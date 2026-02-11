SC asks ex-TDB secretary to appear before SIT for interrogation in Sabarimala gold-loss case

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and S C Sharma extended the protection from arrest granted to former TDB secretary S Jayasree and asked her to appear before the investigating officer of the case.

"Having regard to the contents of paragraph 16 of the counter-affidavit of the respondent-State of Kerala, we direct the petitioner to appear before the investigating officer on February 18, 2026, at 12 noon once again for further interrogation. Interim protection, granted earlier, shall continue till the next date of hearing," the court said.

It directed the matter to be listed on February 20.