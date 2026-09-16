SC asks CJ of Gujarat HC to register case to identify victims of 2022 industrial accident at pesticide plant

The green tribunal had also directed that the amount be utilised by the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for environmental restoration and improvement measures within a 10-km radius of the plant.

On Wednesday, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) that GPCB was earlier directed to spend the amount strictly for environmental improvement and restoration.

The bench was also informed that besides that amount, around Rs 3.27 crore was lying with the apex court registry and it has to be disbursed to the victims of the accident or their family members or legal heirs.

It was also informed that the authorities have not been able to identify the victims and their family members for disbursal of the compensation amount.