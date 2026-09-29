SC asks Centre to consider exempting Class 6 students from CBSE 3-language policy this year

On September 17, the top court had asked the CBSE to consider implementing its policy mandating the study of three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 6 students from the next academic session starting 2027.

According to CBSE's June 29 statement, the current batches studying in Classes 7, 8 and 9 would not be required to give board examination in third language when they progress to Class 10.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre and the CBSE, to grant the same relaxation granted to students of Classes 7, 8 and 9 to students of Class 6 this year.

"The Solicitor General has submitted that about 99 per cent of schools have adopted the third-language policy and have been provided the necessary facilities, and only about 1.2 per cent of the schools have not. In light of this, we direct that students of Class 6, like the students of Class 7, may be granted the same exemption as has been granted to students of Class 7," the bench said in its order.