SC asks Centre, states to file status reports on setting up of special courts to hear NDPS Act cases

A bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, that not much progress has been made in pursuance of the orders passed by the apex court recently on setting up of special courts.

"This is a three-judge matter also," Justice Bagchi said and referred to the non-availability of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant for the hearing.

The bench said that it will keep the suo motu case concerning the creation of exclusive special courts for speedy trials under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after a few weeks and preferably before the winter vacation in December.

It asked the Centre, states and Union territories to file fresh status reports on the progress made by them in creating special courts for early disposal of pending cases under the NIA and NDPS Acts.

Earlier, the bench had expressed concern over the alarming increase in narcotics-related offences across the country and the growing pendency of cases under the NDPS Act.