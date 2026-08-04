SC asks Bombay HC to decide ex-minister Manikrao Kokate's plea in cheating case in 6 months

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also extended the stay on the conviction of Kokate in the case.

The top court had on December 22 last year stayed the conviction and clarified that he shall not face any disqualification as an MLA.

The case, concerning a housing scheme for EWS with an annual income limit of Rs 30,000, dates back to 1989-1992.

Kokate is an MLA from the Sinnar constituency in Nashik district. His conviction and a two-year sentence by a magistrate in February 2025 were upheld by the Nashik sessions court on December 16, holding that he and his brother dishonestly induced the state government to allot them flats.