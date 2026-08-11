SC asks 19 states, UTs to declare cancer 'notifiable disease' for early detection

The top court's direction came after it was informed that 17 of the 36 states and UTs have so far notified cancer as a "notified disease" in light of the recommendations made in a parliamentary standing committee report.

The court had, on December 12 last year, issued notices and sought responses from the Centre and all the states and UTs on a public interest litigation (PIL) matter filed by renowned doctor Anurag Srivastava, seeking a direction to declare cancer a "notifiable disease" across the country to ensure early detection and proper care of patients.

On Tuesday, a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the Centre as to why it is not issuing "some mandatory guidelines for all states/UTs", saying there should be uniform policy.