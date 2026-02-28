SC ask Centre to set up panel for revisiting colonial era service norms of coast guard, armed forces

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi stayed an order of the Delhi High Court, which held that the Indian Coast Guard must have a uniform retirement age of 60 years for all ranks.

CJI Kant told Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave, "It is high time that these regulations governing the service conditions and retirement age are reviewed. The government cannot be stuck with the conditions envisaged and drafted in the British era. Nobody these days can imagine the role played by coast guards. The current retirement age appears to follow an old pattern."

The bench was hearing the Union government's appeal against Delhi High Court's order of last year quashing Rule 20(1) and Rule 20(2) of Coast Guard (General) Rules, 1986, which provided that officers of rank of commandant and below would retire at the age of 57 years, while those above commandant would retire on attaining 60 years.

The top court observed that experience mattered greatly in such a sophisticated and highly skilled robust force, and the government should not be "too static or conservative" in its approach to service conditions.