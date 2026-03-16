Not granted sanction to prosecute professor Mahmudabad as one-time magnanimity: Haryana to SC

On January 6 , the top court extended its order restraining the trial court from taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Haryana SIT in the FIR against Mahmudabad.

The apex court had passed the order after Raju informed it that though chargesheet was filed in August 2025, no sanction was given by the Haryana government so far.

Haryana Police had arrested Mahmudabad on May 18 after two FIRs were registered against him.

His contentious social media posts on Operation Sindoor, it was alleged, endangered the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The two FIRs -- one based on a complaint by the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on a complaint by a village sarpanch -- were lodged by Rai police in Sonipat district.