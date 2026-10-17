SC-appointed panel launches portal for complaints over July violence at Jantar Mantar

The portal, http://hpec.nic.in, has been launched for the convenience of affected people, including police personnel, it said.

The committee will examine issues outlined in the Supreme Court's order.

Priority will be given to matters involving the use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of female protesters, and excessive violence and destruction of property by either side, the statement said.

The portal has been designed to protect vulnerable witnesses and allow affected people to keep their identities confidential, if they wish to do so, it said.

Affected people and other stakeholders have been encouraged to submit complaints and representations through the portal using the applicable formats, the MHA said.

Anyone wishing to provide information or suggestions on issues referred to the committee under the two court orders can also use the portal.