SC allows passive euthanasia for 32-year-old man in coma for over 12 years

Passive euthanasia is the intentional act of letting a patient die by withholding or withdrawing life support or the treatment necessary to keep him alive.

Harish Rana suffered head injuries after falling from the fourth floor of a building in 2013 and has been in a coma for over a decade.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan directed AIIMS to grant admission in palliative care to Rana so that the medical treatment can be withdrawn. It must be ensured that it is withdrawn with a tailored plan so that dignity is maintained, the bench said.