SC allows medical termination for minor girl, rules no court can compel continuation of unwanted pregnancy

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said the choice of the pregnant woman is relevant rather than that of the child to be born and stressed that continuation of such a pregnancy could have long lasting repercussions on the minor's mental health, educational prospects, social standing and overall development.

The top court remarked that the reproductive autonomy of a woman must be accorded the highest importance and if a woman, carrying an unwanted pregnancy, is compelled to continue it then her constitutional rights would be breached.

Observing that no court can force a woman, especially a minor, to carry a pregnancy against her will, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed a 15-year old girl to medically terminate her over seven-month pregnancy.

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said the choice of the pregnant woman is relevant rather than that of the child to be born and stressed that continuation of such a pregnancy could have long lasting repercussions on the minor's mental health, educational prospects, social standing and overall development.

The top court remarked that the reproductive autonomy of a woman must be accorded the highest importance and if a woman, carrying an unwanted pregnancy, is compelled to continue it then her constitutional rights would be breached.