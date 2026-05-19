SC allows euthanasia for rabid, incurably ill stray dogs

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria issued a slew of directions to deal with the rising population of stray dogs in the country.

The bench emphatically stated that preventing the euthanasia of stray dogs is the most important direction it is issuing to authorities and officials of civic bodies.

It said the civic authorities may resort to euthanasia in areas where the stray dog population has reached alarming proportions and where frequent dog bites or aggressive attacks pose a continuing threat to public safety.