SC allows Asaram to engage trained care taker of his choice, no interim bail as of now

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale kept the plea filed by Asaram, seeking interim bail on health grounds, pending while granting him liberty to mention his case if his health deteriorates.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that Asaram has suppressed from the court that his counsel moved an application for parole.

The counsel for Asaram said the parole was filed much earlier and that it was not granted on health grounds.

The Rajasthan High Court had earlier granted 20-day parole to Asaram, saying the state government failed to justify its decision to reject his parole application.

The HC had granted relief to the 85-year-old Asaram, lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, taking note of the duration of his incarceration and his conduct during earlier periods of interim release.