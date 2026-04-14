SC agrees to hear plea to implement disability-sensitive guidelines for welfare insurance schemes

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta agreed to hear the plea which sought a direction to the Centre to exercise policy oversight to ensure that welfare insurance schemes for persons with disabilities are implemented in conformity with the guarantees under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

While Article 14 deals with equality before law, Article 21 pertains to protection of life and personal liberty.

"Issue notice, returnable within four weeks," the bench said in its April 13 order.