SC agrees to hear plea against surrender of 152 vacant super speciality medical seats in Tamil Nadu

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Centre and others, including the Tamil Nadu government, seeking their responses on the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association.

"A government doctor, if (he or she) acquires skills, will serve public health better than a private doctor," the bench observed while hearing the plea.

The top court said in-service is a separate category for admission as such candidates are both working and studying.

The bench posted the matter for hearing in July.