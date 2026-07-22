SC agrees to hear Kapil Sibal's plea on interpretation of Tenth Schedule

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was urged by Sibal, an Independent Rajya Sabha MP, that he has filed a plea in personal capacity and it may be listed for an urgent hearing.

"I have filed a petition in person. It relates to the issue of whether the composition of Parliament can change in the fashion in which it is happening in this country and the interpretation of the Tenth Schedule paragraph four in that context," the senior lawyer said.