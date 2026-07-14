SC adjourns suo motu case on NCLT vacancies, infrastructure; says appointments process underway

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, on Monday, deferred hearing the suo motu (on its own) case concerning delays in the appointment of judicial and technical members to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and deficiencies in its infrastructure.

During the hearing, a counsel pointed out that the suo motu proceedings were not confined to vacancies in the NCLT but also covered concerns relating to inadequate infrastructure and the Tribunal's disposal rate.