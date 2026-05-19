SC abdicated responsibility on stray-dog issue: Maneka Gandhi

She said the apex court has merely reiterated its earlier directions, without addressing the widespread failure in implementation over the last six months.

"It has simply said that what we said in November should be done. Now, nobody did anything from November to now. It has been six months. Not a single ABC centre has been made," Gandhi said.

"Not a single shelter has been made. No hospital, no bus stop, no schools, no colleges, nobody has removed the dogs, because they cannot.... This is technically not feasible," she added.