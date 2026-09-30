Satyamev Jayate, Supreme Court motto linked to Upanishads, Mahabharata: NCERT textbook

The NCERT book, 'Understanding Society India and Beyond-Part 2', was released on Tuesday, six months after the new academic session began. The first part of the textbook was released in June.

According to the chapter 'Governance and Public Policy', India's national motto 'Satyameva Jayate' is linked with the Mundaka Upanishad, while the Supreme Court motto, 'Yato Dharmas Tato Jayah', has origins in the Mahabharata.

"Since Independence, Indian institutions have continued to draw upon traditional ideas and values of governance and have adapted them to the needs of a modern democracy. For example, the British-era 'Order of the Star of India' used the phrase 'Heaven's Light, Our Guide' as its motto, but after Independence, we have adopted 'Satyamev Jayate' (Truth alone triumphs) from the Mundaka Upanishad as our national motto," the textbook read.