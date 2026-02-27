'Satyamev Jayate': AAP leaders welcome court relief to Kejriwal, Sisodia

Sisodia called the decision a reaffirmation of constitutional values.

"Despite all the attempts by BJP and all their agencies to prove us dishonest, today it has been proven that Arvind Kejriwal-Manish Sisodia are staunchly honest," the former Delhi education minister said on X.

A court here discharged Kejriwal and Sisodia in the excise policy case, refusing to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.