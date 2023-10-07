Sanjay Singh's arrest: 'Agencies doing their job based on proof'

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Dushyant Gautam on Friday said that agencies are doing their job based on proof and that soon Delhi Chief Minister "Arvind Kejriwal will also be held" in liquor policy scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested AAP leader Sanjay Singh after a day-long questioning at his Delhi residence.'

"The agencies are doing their work, they are getting proofs, and Dinesh Arora, who is involved in the liquor scam, has clearly said that I have given him money, and all the meetings took place in Kejriwal's house, I think the way the charges have been slapped against Sisodia, and he is not getting bail from the court, it means that there is truth in the matter, and if the truth comes out then Kejriwal will also be held," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader told ANI.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday sent AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to remand till October 10 in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy or liquor scam case.

The arrest of Sanjay Singh is the second high-profile arrest in the case after former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The federal agency on Wednesday morning raided the residence of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in connection with the now-canceled liquor excise policy in the national capital.

The development followed closely on the heels of the ED's raid on the premises belonging to two of Sanjay Singh's close aides in the same context.

The agency claims that Singh and his partners played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws.