Sanjay Singh seeks INDIA bloc's support to get Delhi's share of water from Haryana

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday sought the INDIA bloc's support in the party's fight to get Delhi's share of water from Haryana.

Addressing a press conference, Singh accused the BJP of sponsoring the water crisis in the national capital.

"They carry out protests and indulge in theatrics. If they really want Delhi to get water, they should protest outside Haryana Bhawan," he said.

Singh said Delhi Water minister Atishi will be starting an indefinite fast from June 21 to get Delhi's share of water from Haryana, which is ruled by the BJP.

"I appeal to INDIA bloc parties to support us in this fight. We are asking for our share of water from Haryana," he said.

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday accused Atishi of indulging in "theatrics" to distract attention from the alleged theft and black marketeering of water, and demanded that the AAP government be sacked for its "inaction".