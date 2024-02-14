Sanjay Singh files petition in SC against Delhi HC’s decision denying him bail in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against the decision of the Delhi High Court rejecting his bail plea in money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

The special leave petition challenges the February 7 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing Singh's bail application.

Last week, a bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court said that no ground is made out for releasing the AAP leader on bail. However, it directed to expedite the trial once it starts to protect Singh’s rights as an accused.

Singh had moved the High Court seeking bail on January 4 after Special Judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court on December 22 dismissed his plea.

The top court is already seized of another petition filed by Singh challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and subsequent remand.

Pursuant to the liberty granted by the Supreme Court in that matter, the AAP leader had moved a regular bail application before the jurisdictional trial court.