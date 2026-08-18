Sang same 'Vande Mataram' as followed by national leaders: Kharge on charges of 'incomplete' version

Talking to reporters in South Goa, Kharge said if singing the version he did was a crime, cases should also be filed against the leaders who had sung it the same way.

The ruling BJP has alleged that the Congress chief sang an "incomplete" version of the national song during his public meeting in South Goa on Monday, and accused the grand old party of disrespecting the national song.

Speaking over the controversy, Kharge said, "I sang the 'Vande Mataram' which Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru sang...the same song which Vallabhbhai Patel and Atal Bihari Vajpayee sang. If that is the crime, then file a case against Gandhiji, Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel."