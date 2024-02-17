Sandeshkhali: NCSC for Prez rule in Bengal

NEW DELHI: NCSC chief Arun Halder on Friday said the commission has recommended the imposition of President’s rule in West Bengal in its report submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on alleged harassment of women by TMC supporters in Sandeshkhali.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken note of a troubling incident involving the assault on a woman resident and the callous throwing away of her infant daughter by miscreants in Sandeshkhali and issued a notice to the North 24 Parganas district administration, urging a swift investigation into the matter and emphasizing the need for proper rehabilitation of the affected family.

A delegation of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) visited Sandeshkhali on Thursday after a large number of women claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters captured swathes of land by force and sexually harassed them.

Haider also shared an account of atrocities endured by the people there.