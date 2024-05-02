Sandeshkhali case: CBI mentions lack of proper cooperation from state authorities, says HC

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court in the Sandeshkhali case said that the CBI in its report has mentioned huge volumes of land grabbing allegations that have come in and lack of proper cooperation from the state authorities. The Court also directed the state to deploy more staff to help with the investigation.

Calcutta High Court chief justice division bench also allowed NHRC (National Human Rights Commission of India) as a party to the whole matter of sandeshkhali. The CBI have already started their investigation into the whole matter. The CBI at this point, doesn't want to reveal the contents of the report as the investigation is still on and it may harm the process, the court said.

The court also said that it will monitor the whole investigation closely and mentioned that there should be confidence installed within the victims of sexual harassment and hence a team of lady CBI officers will be deployed.

The court in its report said that the DM, SP and local authorities were asked to install CCTV cameras and street lights within 15 days of the last order but no report of the work has been submitted. The authorities are requested to act immediately and submit the report on the next date of hearing, otherwise action can be taken as it will be a contempt of court, it said.

The matter will now be heard next on June 13.

On Monday, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on West Bengal government's plea challenging Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI investigation into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali, till July.

During the hearing, the court had remarked why the state government had filed a plea against the CBI probe into allegations against a private person.

A bench of justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta had adjourned the matter on the request made by West Bengal government's counsel and senior advocate AM Singhvi. The court also recorded the statement of West Bengal government advocate that the pendency of the petition will not be used for any purpose.

West Bengal government moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Calcutta High Court's April 10 order for a CBI investigation into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali.

Earlier on April 25, following the Calcutta High Court order, the CBI registered an FIR against five people and unknown others in connection with the ongoing probe into cases concerning land grabs and crimes against women (sexual) in Sandeshkhali.