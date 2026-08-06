Sambhal violence report: Mob intended to attack survey team, says court commissioner

The judicial commission, constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government after the violence, concluded that the clashes during the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid were the result of a pre-planned conspiracy and praised the police and civil administration for preventing the unrest from escalating into wider communal riots across the state and the country.

Shahi Jama Masjid Intazamia Committee president Zafar Ali declined to comment on the report.

Advocate Gopal Sharma, appearing for the Hindu side in the mosque-temple dispute, said the report should be discussed in detail in the Assembly.