Samajwadi Party quits Maha Vikas Aghadi, says ‘Uddhav back to justifying Babri Masjid demolition’

NEW DELHI: The Samajwadi Party on Saturday said it was quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi over Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide hailing the demolition of the Babri Masjid and a related newspaper advertisement congratulated those behind the act.

The Samajwadi Party has two MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.”An advertisement was given by Shiv Sena (UBT) in a newspaper congratulating those who demolished Babri masjid. His (Uddhav Thackeray) aide has also posted on X hailing the demolition of the mosque,” Maharashtra SP unit chief Abu Azmi said.”We are quitting the MVA. I am speaking to (Samajwadi Party president) Akhilesh Yadav,” Azmi told PTI.

The SP’s move comes in response to Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar’s post on Babri Masjid demolition.Narvekar has posted a photo of the demolition of the mosque accompanied by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s quote ”I am proud of those who did this”.The Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary also posted images of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and himself in his message.”If anyone in the MVA speaks such language, what is the difference between the BJP and them? Why should we stay with them?” Azmi asked.He said the mosque was demolished and no one was punished for it, adding that people had forgotten about it but wounds are being reopened.”The Congress has to decide whether it can ally with someone who speaks like this,” he told reporters.

Hitting back, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav said his party’s stand on Babri Masjid remains the same since 1992. Has the Samajwadi Party realised the stand of Shiv Sena (UBT) after 31 years, he asked. Jadhav accused SP of leaning towards the ruling alliance. When asked about the Samajwadi party’s decision to quit the MVA, senior Congress leader Nitin Raut said ”Abu Azmi has made a statement (of quitting the MVA).

We will discuss with the Samajwadi Party about its decision and understand what the problem is.” ”It is unlikely to hurt the MVA directly because the SP has very limited presence in the state. The decision to walk out of the MVA is perhaps being taken keeping the civic body polls in mind and positioning the party accordingly,” political analyst Abhay Deshpande said.

Meanwhile, Azmi also said there was no coordination with parties like Samajwadi Party during the Maharashtra assembly polls.The SP had contested eight seats and won two and had a friendly contest on six.The Samajwadi Party was part of the larger opposition of the MVA, which primarily comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).The Akhilesh Yadav-led party’s move also reflects the differences within the INDIA bloc at the national level, of which the MVA is part of.On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance signalling her intent to take charge of the bloc if given the opportunity amid the drubbing received by the Congress in assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra.