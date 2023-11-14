Samajwadi Party leader Maurya clarifies remarks on Goddess Lakshmi

LUCKNOW: After creating a furore with his statements, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya has clarified that his controversial comments on Goddess Lakshmi, saying they “are of a practical nature, based on truth, scientific and not hinged on someone's imagination”.

Maurya had questioned how Goddess Lakshmi could have four arms because no such person is born like this.

In his clarification on Tuesday, the SP leader said: "I had not spoken about four arms alone, I also spoke about eight arms, 10 arms, 1,000 arms - no such child has ever been born in the country. If it did happen, I challenge them to tell me and I will accept it.

"We can make somebody with 1,000 arms or 20 arms or 10 arms on the basis of our imagination. Imagination is just imagination. I said what is practical, based on truth, scientific and Sanatan too. I also spoke as per Sanatan Dharma and I said that people must respect their wives as she is the 'Grih Lakshmi' in the real sense."

In a post on X on Monday, Maurya had said that every child born anywhere in the world has two hands, two legs, two ears, and two eyes and if a child with eight hands, and 10 hands has not been born till now, then how could Goddess Lakshmi be born with four hands.

"While worshipping and honouring wife on the occasion of Deepotsav, I say that every child born in every religion, caste, race, colour and country of the whole world has two hands, two legs, two ears, two eyes and a nose with two holes. There is only a head, stomach and back. If a child with four hands, eight hands, ten hands, twenty hands and a thousand hands has not been born till date, then how can Lakshmi be born with four hands?"

In this regard, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam had criticised the SP leader for his remarks and demanded action against him.

"He needs treatment. I will ask Yogi Adityanath to put a ban on Maurya speaking," Acharya Pramod said.