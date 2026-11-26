NEW DELHI: Historian Sam Dalrymple's debut book, "Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia", is the winner of the coveted 'Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize' 2026, the New India Foundation announced on Thursday.
The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh, a trophy and a citation, will be formally presented to the 29-year-old at the Bangalore Literature Festival on December 12.
Published by HarperCollins Fourth Estate, "Shattered Lands" explores the lesser-known partitions of British India. While most accounts focus on the 1947 Partition, Dalrymple traces the empire's dissolution through five divisions, stretching from Burma to Aden.
A seven-member jury, chaired by political scientist Niraja Gopal Jayal, selected the winner from a shortlist of five books.
Other members included Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Trilegal partner Rahul Matthan, historian of science Jahnavi Phalkey, historian Srinath Raghavan, former foreign secretary Nirupama Rao and entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal.
"The jury recognises Shattered Lands for its illuminating exploration of the historical and political forces that shaped the Indian subcontinent. With remarkable depth of research and compelling storytelling, Sam Dalrymple brings to life the intertwined histories of a region divided by borders, yet bound by shared pasts.
"An ambitious and compelling work of history, the book offers fresh perspectives on Partition and its enduring legacies," said the jury in its statement.
The other shortlisted titles were "A Man for All Seasons: The Life of KM Panikkar" by Narayani Basu, "Assembling India's Constitution: A New Democratic History" by Rohit De and Ornit Shani, "The Secret Master: Arun Kashalkar and a Journey to the Edge of Music" by Sumana Ramanan, and "A Sixth of Humanity: Independent India's Development Odyssey" by Arvind Subramanian and Devesh Kapur.
Now in its ninth edition, the award recognises outstanding non-fiction writing on modern and contemporary Indian history. Last year, it was awarded to Aparajith Ramnath for his biography, "Engineering a Nation: The Life and Career of M Visvesvaraya".