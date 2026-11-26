The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh, a trophy and a citation, will be formally presented to the 29-year-old at the Bangalore Literature Festival on December 12.

Published by HarperCollins Fourth Estate, "Shattered Lands" explores the lesser-known partitions of British India. While most accounts focus on the 1947 Partition, Dalrymple traces the empire's dissolution through five divisions, stretching from Burma to Aden.

A seven-member jury, chaired by political scientist Niraja Gopal Jayal, selected the winner from a shortlist of five books.

Other members included Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Trilegal partner Rahul Matthan, historian of science Jahnavi Phalkey, historian Srinath Raghavan, former foreign secretary Nirupama Rao and entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal.