Rahman, Jr NTR 'saddened' by loss of lives in Odisha triple train crash

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Jr NTR, AR Rahman, and other celebrities on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district.

At least 288 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Salman said he is ''really saddened'' by the unfortunate train accident.

''Really saddened to hear abt the accident. May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace. Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident,'' he tweeted.

Akshay said the visuals from the accident site in Odisha were ''heartbreaking''.

''Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti,'' he added.

Jr NTR expressed his ''heartfelt condolences'' to the families and the loved ones of those affected. ''My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time,'' he tweeted.

Oscar-award-winning composer AR Rahman also expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected. "#OdishaTrainCrash What a tragedy…..Devastating news Prayers to the families and people of Odisha! @Naveen_Odisha. Prayers to all the families who got impacted because of this. ❤️‍," he tweeted.