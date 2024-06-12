Salman Khan's statement recorded by Mumbai Crime Branch over firing incident outside his residence

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded actor Salman Khan's statement in the case related to the shooting incident outside his Bandra residence.

The police also recorded the statement of Salman's brother and actor Arbaaz Khan on June 4.

The firing incident took place on April 14 outside Salman's residence at Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

The subsequent arrests revealed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading the Mumbai Police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the shooting.

Earlier, police said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Vishnoi, played a key role in motivating the shooters.

After receiving weapons delivery in Panvel on March 15, 2024, Anmol provided the shooters with the target's information, instructing them to carry out the firing at the actor's residence.

The planned firing incident was executed as per instructions, during which the shooters received a total of Rs 3 lakh.

A few days after the shocking incident, Arbaaz issued a statement on behalf of his family.

In the post, Arbaaz stated that the particular "disturbing" incident has affected the family. "The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person in a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously," the statement read.

"No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support," Arbaaz wrote.