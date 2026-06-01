Saket building collapse: MCD to launch drive to identify, seal illegal structures in south Delhi

The officials said show-cause notices will be issued on Tuesday to the owners of the six buildings that have been identified in the area surrounding the collapsed structure.

After the mandatory 72-hour period, the notices will be converted into vacation-cum-sealing notices and the occupants will be asked to vacate the premises, they said.

The senior MCD official said that records indicate that the collapsed building was constructed in 2013 and was owned by a person named Manish Khatri.

"We are examining past complaints and applications related to the structure and are trying to ascertain whether any representations regarding unauthorised construction are pending at the field level," the official said.

According to the officials, the MCD seals properties or issues vacation notices for unauthorised construction, severe structural deviations or the operation of unpermitted commercial activities in non-conforming zones.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said on X that strict action would be taken against all unauthorised constructions.

"Accountability will be fixed for negligence at every level. No builder, official or authority is above the law. Violations will not be tolerated. The Delhi government stands with its people: committed to justice, accountability and public safety," she had said.